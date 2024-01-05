Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

