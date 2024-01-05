Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

