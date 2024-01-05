Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOT opened at $212.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
