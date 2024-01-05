Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

