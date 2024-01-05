Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

