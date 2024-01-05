Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

