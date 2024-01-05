Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,297. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

