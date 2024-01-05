Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

