Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,310. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.