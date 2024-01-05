Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.80. 167,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 887,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $848.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

