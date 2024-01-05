Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $156.81. 1,551,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $422.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

