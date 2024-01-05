Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 20.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 676,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

