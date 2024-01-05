Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.86. 63,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

