Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $89.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $89,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

