Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $55.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

