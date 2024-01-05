Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 68,467 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.06.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

