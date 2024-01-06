11,650 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

