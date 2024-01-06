12,500 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 61.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.81.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
