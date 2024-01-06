16,850 Shares in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SWK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SWK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SWK by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SWK by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
SWK Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ SWKH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 12,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,758. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
