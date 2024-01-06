2,628 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
