2,628 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.