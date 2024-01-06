2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 72,312 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $3.79 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

