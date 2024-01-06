2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO William D. Baird III Sells 33,651 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 114.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,151,734 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSVT. Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

