2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO William D. Baird III Sells 33,651 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Free Report) COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 114.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 1,151,734 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSVT. Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.