Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

