Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,315. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

