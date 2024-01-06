Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 257,700 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Cenovus Energy comprises 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,591,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 475,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 304,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 339,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 8,808,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

