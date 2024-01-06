ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %
AEY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.40.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.