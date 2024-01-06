ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %

AEY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.40.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.