ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 1943475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.97.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

