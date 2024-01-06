Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

