Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 68,945,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

