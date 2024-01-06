Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Affimed Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

