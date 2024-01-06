Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.