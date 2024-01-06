Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Tsveta Milanova Sells 2,902 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

