Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $270.15. 762,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.