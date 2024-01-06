Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 40,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.98 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

