Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

View Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.