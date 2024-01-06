AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 20,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter worth $155,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AlTi Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 295.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

