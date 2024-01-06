AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 20,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 48,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
