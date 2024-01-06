Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.40.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

AMED opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

