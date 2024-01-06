Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP opened at $382.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

