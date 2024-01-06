AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.42)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.08 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.420–0.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

