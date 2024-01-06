AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.420–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.1 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.35) EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.70. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

