Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $181.18 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

