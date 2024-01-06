Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.47 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $9.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00079268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

