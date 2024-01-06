Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 575,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 846,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.