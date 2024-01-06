Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 196,712.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $230.92. 1,135,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

