Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Ark has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $141.10 million and $9.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002083 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,049,118 coins and its circulating supply is 178,049,000 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.