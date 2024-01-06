Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.