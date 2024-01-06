Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 2,461,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,058. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

