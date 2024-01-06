Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.20. 361,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,389. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

