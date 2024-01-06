Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.