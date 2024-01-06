Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women's Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women's Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

